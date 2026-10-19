Historic event in Samarkand: Marco Rubio and Sergio Gor awarded high honors

·2·Uzbekistan
Historic event in Samarkand: Marco Rubio and Sergio Gor awarded high honors

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev solemnly presented high state awards of Uzbekistan to high-ranking representatives of the United States delegation currently visiting our country on an official visit — US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Representative for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor.

This awarding ceremony became a high recognition of efforts aimed at strengthening strategic partnership between the two countries and elevating political and economic dialogue to a new historical stage.

Historic event in Samarkand: Marco Rubio and Sergio Gor awarded high honors

Marco Rubio — recipient of the Order of "Buyuk Hizmatlari Uchun"

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was awarded one of Uzbekistan's highest honors, the Order of "Buyuk Hizmatlari Uchun" (For Outstanding Services):

  • Development of strategic partnership: His immense personal contribution to the comprehensive expansion of political-diplomatic, trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between Uzbekistan and the US was specially noted;

  • Regional stability: His active support for initiatives aimed at ensuring peace, security, and sustainable development in Central Asia was highly praised;

  • International initiatives and friendship: His services in promoting important initiatives of New Uzbekistan in the international arena and strengthening the bonds of mutual trust and friendship between the peoples of the two countries were recognized.

Historic event in Samarkand: Marco Rubio and Sergio Gor awarded high honors

Sergio Gor awarded the Order of "Dustlik"

US Special Representative for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor was honored with the Order of "Dustlik" (Friendship) for his significant contribution to strengthening bilateral friendly relations:

Historic event in Samarkand: Marco Rubio and Sergio Gor awarded high honors

  • Political dialogue and agreements: His active efforts in intensifying bilateral dialogue and implementing important reached agreements were noted;

  • Investments and business cooperation: His services in attracting major American investors to the economy of Uzbekistan and implementing promising joint projects were recognized;

  • Development of the Business Council: His practical contribution to establishing and strengthening effective partnership within the framework of the American-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council was highly appreciated.

Historic event in Samarkand: Marco Rubio and Sergio Gor awarded high honors

This high-level awarding ceremony has become another striking example of the high level of trust, mutual respect, and long-term strategic partnership established between Uzbekistan and the USA.

Shavkat MirziyoyevMarco RubioSergio GorUzbekistan-US strategic partnership
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Marco Rubio Arrived in Uzbekistan: Secrets Behind the Trump Administration's Visit RevealedMarco Rubio Arrived in Uzbekistan: Secrets Behind the Trump Administration's Visit RevealedYesterday 09:01Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives US Special Representative Sergio Gor — important diplomatic agreementShavkat Mirziyoyev receives US Special Representative Sergio Gor — important diplomatic agreement17 October 10:20Sergio Gor and Saida Mirziyoyeva Tour the Local Market — An Atmosphere Free from DiplomacySergio Gor and Saida Mirziyoyeva Tour the Local Market — An Atmosphere Free from DiplomacyYesterday 10:10Saida Mirziyoyeva walks around Tashkent market with Sergio GorSaida Mirziyoyeva walks around Tashkent market with Sergio Gor18 October 21:07Shavkat Mirziyoyev holds historic meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (video)Shavkat Mirziyoyev holds historic meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (video)Yesterday 23:11Saida Mirziyoyeva introduces Samarkand to US Secretary of State's wife Janett RubioSaida Mirziyoyeva introduces Samarkand to US Secretary of State's wife Janett RubioYesterday 18:06
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)
How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)
Who earns the highest salaries in Uzbekistan and what is the average income?
Who earns the highest salaries in Uzbekistan and what is the average income?