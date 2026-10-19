Historic event in Samarkand: Marco Rubio and Sergio Gor awarded high honors

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev solemnly presented high state awards of Uzbekistan to high-ranking representatives of the United States delegation currently visiting our country on an official visit — US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Representative for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor.

This awarding ceremony became a high recognition of efforts aimed at strengthening strategic partnership between the two countries and elevating political and economic dialogue to a new historical stage.

Marco Rubio — recipient of the Order of "Buyuk Hizmatlari Uchun"

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was awarded one of Uzbekistan's highest honors, the Order of "Buyuk Hizmatlari Uchun" (For Outstanding Services):

Development of strategic partnership: His immense personal contribution to the comprehensive expansion of political-diplomatic, trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between Uzbekistan and the US was specially noted;

Regional stability: His active support for initiatives aimed at ensuring peace, security, and sustainable development in Central Asia was highly praised;

International initiatives and friendship: His services in promoting important initiatives of New Uzbekistan in the international arena and strengthening the bonds of mutual trust and friendship between the peoples of the two countries were recognized.

Sergio Gor awarded the Order of "Dustlik"

US Special Representative for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor was honored with the Order of "Dustlik" (Friendship) for his significant contribution to strengthening bilateral friendly relations:

Political dialogue and agreements: His active efforts in intensifying bilateral dialogue and implementing important reached agreements were noted;

Investments and business cooperation: His services in attracting major American investors to the economy of Uzbekistan and implementing promising joint projects were recognized;

Development of the Business Council: His practical contribution to establishing and strengthening effective partnership within the framework of the American-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council was highly appreciated.

This high-level awarding ceremony has become another striking example of the high level of trust, mutual respect, and long-term strategic partnership established between Uzbekistan and the USA.