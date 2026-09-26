Apple, Google, Netflix: Over 100 US Giants to Invest in Uzbekistan

·1·Economy
Apple, Google, Netflix: Over 100 US Giants to Invest in Uzbekistan

An unprecedented new chapter is opening in the history of economic and strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the US. It has been officially announced that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit the city of Samarkand, heading a massive delegation consisting of over 100 of the largest and most influential representatives of American business. Within the framework of this global-level meeting hosted by Samarkand, high-level «C5+1» format negotiations between the leaders of Central Asia and the US will also take place.

The meeting's agenda includes attracting billions of dollars in direct foreign investment into the economy of Uzbekistan and the region, expanding mutual trade turnover manifold, and elevating cooperation in modern "green" and traditional energy sectors to a strategic level. Most strikingly, it is confirmed that the American delegation will include top executives from the world's leading technology giants — Apple, Google, and media industry leader Netflix. This will transform Samarkand not only into a historical tourism hub, but also into a new capital for global financial flows and IT deals.

«100 companies, Marco Rubio, and Silicon Valley giants»: 5 key points of the Samarkand meeting

The most important facts regarding the US business delegation's visit to Uzbekistan:

  • Over 100 US companies arriving: America's largest enterprises spanning various economic sectors will gather in Samarkand;

  • Mission led by Marco Rubio: The US Secretary of State will personally lead the delegation of entrepreneurs and participate in official meetings;

  • «C5+1» format and geoeconomics: Regionally significant decisions will be made within the framework of the cooperation format between the five Central Asian states and the US;

  • Apple, Google, and Netflix in Uzbekistan: The arrival of the flagships of the world IT and media market in our country will open up a market for new technologies and services;

  • Multi-billion dollar investments and energy: Major investment agreements on energy, infrastructure, and the digital economy are expected to be signed as a result of the negotiations.

Uzbekistan — US Economic Summit: Scope of Projects and Participant Classification

Comparison of the parameters of the historical visit in Samarkand and expected sectoral outcomes:

Indicators and criteria

Samarkand Summit and Business Forum indicators

Head of Delegation and status

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (High-level government and business mission)

Number of participating US companies

Over 100 transnational corporations and industrial giants

Attracted world brands

Apple, Google, Netflix, and energy companies

Negotiation platform

«C5+1» format and Uzbekistan — US special business forum

Main directions and sectors

IT technologies, energy security, trade turnover, and infrastructure

Expected financial impact

Multi-billion dollar direct investment agreements and new jobs

Economic and Geopolitical Expertise: Why are Apple and Google rushing to Samarkand?

Conclusions of international economists, investment analysts, and political scientists:

  • «Central Asia — a new market for Silicon Valley»: The personal visit of tech giants such as Apple and Google is explained by the rapid development of the IT sector in Uzbekistan, an abundance of young talent, and the liberalization of digital infrastructure; this paves the way for establishing official representative offices and server bases of these companies in the republic;

  • US superiority in the energy sector: There is a high demand for advanced US technologies in renewable energy and the modernization of power supply in the region; this summit will serve as an important impetus for diversifying Uzbekistan's energy sector;

  • Geopolitical trust and balance: The personal arrival of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio with 100 companies indicates that Washington officially recognizes Uzbekistan as the main economic driver and secure partner in Central Asia.

How do you think the arrival of the world's wealthiest companies like Apple, Google, and Netflix in Samarkand will change the IT and business environment in Uzbekistan? Which sector do you think investments from over 100 major US companies will develop the fastest? Leave your comments and share this exclusive article of historic importance for our country's economy with everyone!

Marco RubioC5+1Samarkand summitApple
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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