Liam Rosenior returns to Paris: English coach starts work in France

·35·Sport
Liam Rosenior returns to Paris: English coach starts work in France

Former Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior will continue his professional career in France. The 41-year-old English tactician has been officially appointed as the head coach of Paris FC, a team representing the French capital that competes with Paris Saint-Germain. This appointment comes three months after the coach's short stint at Stamford Bridge. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to the club's press service, a two-year contract has been signed with Rosenior, including an option to extend the partnership for another season. He takes over the reins from Antoine Kombouaré, who kept the Parisian club in the top eleven last season. This will be Rosenior's second coaching experience in the French league.

New project and Red Bull support

The Paris FC management, particularly those supported by the Arnault family and Red Bull, have highly valued the English coach's leadership skills. Sporting director Marco Neppe is confident that Rosenior's modern and demanding style will take the team to a new level.

"Liam Rosenior embodies all the qualities we were looking for. He is not only tactically knowledgeable but also has great experience in developing young players and uniting the team toward a common goal. His vision perfectly aligns with our long-term strategy," Neppe emphasized.

The coach himself did not hide his satisfaction with this appointment. He stated that he is looking forward to working with the team and wants the players to play freely, intensely, and with enjoyment on the pitch. His goal is to showcase attractive football to Paris FC fans.

For context, Rosenior's reputation in France is linked to his successful tenure at RC Strasbourg. At that time, he led the team with one of the youngest squads in Europe to seventh place in the league table and secured a spot in the Conference League. He has also made a name for himself at English clubs Hull City and Derby County.

As a reminder, after Rosenior's departure, the Chelsea board signed Spanish coach Xabi Alonso. Now, the English coach will begin implementing his new ideas in the French capital.

FootballLiam RoseniorParis FCTransfersCoach
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