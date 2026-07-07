Atletico Madrid enter serious race for Mohamed Salah transfer

Spain's Atletico Madrid are preparing to make one of the most sensational moves of the summer transfer window. The Madrid side has set as its primary goal to sign Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, who has become a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Liverpool. This transfer is expected to not only strengthen the club's attacking line but also further consolidate its reputation on the European stage. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to information shared by Fichajes, Atletico's management and head coach Diego Simeone view Mohamed Salah as a worthy successor to Antoine Griezmann, who left the team. Although the player is currently a free agent, the Madrid club will have to spend a significant amount on his wages and personal contract. Nevertheless, the club's sporting director and scouting group have concluded that the Egyptian star's experience and winning mentality are essential for the team.

Simeone's main goal for the summer

Diego Simeone considers the transfer of Mohamed Salah to be the most important signing of this summer. In the coach's view, the forward, who has performed at a high level for nine seasons in the Premier League, can significantly increase the creativity and sharpness of Atletico Madrid's attack. Salah's leadership qualities are expected to be of decisive importance, especially in high-stakes Champions League matches.

According to Goal.com, 33-year-old Mohamed Salah himself is interested in continuing his career in the Spanish league. He wishes to maintain his high form by playing in one of Europe's strongest leagues. This creates a good opportunity for Atletico Madrid, despite the astronomical offers coming from Saudi Arabian clubs.

Currently, the Madrid club's management is preparing an attractive contract proposal for the player. It is said that Diego Simeone himself will participate in the negotiation process and attempt to convince the player to join his project. The club plans to integrate Salah into the team before the start of the new pre-season training.

If this transfer is realized, it will become one of the largest deals for Atletico Madrid in recent years. There is no doubt that the arrival of Mohamed Salah will bring great benefits to the team not only on the pitch but also at the marketing and brand level. With Mohamed Salah, the Madrid side aims to compete for major trophies not only in La Liga but also on the international stage.