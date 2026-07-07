“Divorce rings” worn after separation become a trend

·54·World
“Divorce rings” worn after separation become a trend

Recently, a new trend called the “divorce ring” has been gaining popularity among women worldwide. Instead of selling their wedding rings or tucking them away in a box, many women are now repurposing them into new pieces of jewelry that symbolize a new chapter in life.

Florida-based blogger Deb Marino made such a decision. She kept the diamond from her wedding ring and added a sapphire stone to represent her daughter. It cost approximately 3 thousand dollars to create the new ring.

“I didn’t want to just put it in a box. Diamonds are very valuable,” she says.

Side-by-side view of diamond and gold rings.

Experts note that the resale value of wedding rings is usually about 30 percent of their original price. Therefore, many prefer to give their old jewelry a new life.

According to Kate Daly, co-founder of the UK-based company Amicable, such rings are a symbol not only of a new life but also of financial independence. She says that a woman buying herself an expensive item with her own money after a divorce is an expression of making independent decisions.

A brown-haired woman smiling while holding an empty crystal glass.

Seri Evans from Wales bought herself a new ring made of platinum and diamonds after her divorce. She jokingly calls this ring her “declaration of independence.”

Alex Proi from Pennsylvania also had a ring made in a new design using the gold and diamonds from her wedding ring. She says this piece of jewelry reminds her that she started life from scratch and overcame difficulties.

This topic is also being actively discussed on social media. While some keep their wedding rings, others sell them or throw them away entirely. However, many are choosing to treat themselves to a new ring, a trip, or another gift to symbolically celebrate the start of a new life after divorce. This shows that the “divorce ring” is becoming a new, increasingly popular tradition worldwide.

FloridaDeb MarinoUKAmicableWales
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