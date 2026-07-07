Shared profile management feature launched on Avito platform

Avito, one of Russia's largest classifieds platforms, has introduced a long-awaited feature for its users. Now, customers can grant profile management rights to other individuals without sharing their personal login credentials (username and password). This feature is particularly convenient for those running family businesses or sellers with high sales volumes. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main advantage of the new system is security. Previously, users had to share their passwords with family members or assistants to post ads or communicate with customers. This posed a risk of total account theft or personal data leaks. According to ixbt.com, this process is now carried out through an official link between two verified profiles.

Capabilities and limitations

A user added as an assistant can perform the following actions on behalf of the profile owner:

Posting new ads and editing existing ones;

Communicating with buyers in chats and answering questions;

Monitoring sales processes.

It is worth noting that the assistant's rights are strictly limited. They cannot change profile settings, view personal data, undergo verification, and most importantly, they do not have the authority to delete the account. The profile owner can track all actions performed by the assistant through a special log.

Enabling the service and security control

To use the new feature, you need the latest version of the Avito mobile app or use the browser version of the site. In the profile section, you can send an invitation link by clicking the "plus" button next to the user's name. Once the invited person confirms the request, the shared profile management mode is activated.

According to company representatives, it had become common for multiple people to use a single profile. Instead of fighting this practice, the platform administration decided to make it systematic and secure. This, in turn, will help reduce fraud on the platform.

The profile owner can revoke the assistant's access at any time without contacting support. All management elements are gathered in the "Connections" (Svyazi) section of the settings. Implementing such solutions in major classifieds services in Uzbekistan would bring the culture of collaborative trading to a new level for local entrepreneurs.