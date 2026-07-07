US Army websites hit by cyberattack: Hackers leave political messages

·1·Technology
US Army websites hit by cyberattack: Hackers leave political messages

Two official US Army web resources focused on AI and innovation have been targeted by hackers. Unknown hacktivists breached the systems, modifying the sites' 404 error pages to display political statements regarding former US President Donald Trump and Kurdish independence. This incident highlights that security issues within federal government systems remain a pressing concern. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

Security researcher Ronald Lovelace told Cyberscoop that the attack targeted the Open Innovation Lab and AI Integration Center websites. These centers are responsible for testing and integrating advanced technologies and AI solutions for the US Army. Although the hackers did not touch the main pages, they managed to edit the error pages that appear when accessing non-existent links.

The modified pages contained serious allegations against Donald Trump, including references to his connection to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The messages also mentioned US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack and included calls to support the Kurds under the slogan "Free Kurdistan." The group behind the attack framed their actions as a form of political protest.

Security vulnerabilities and the WordPress system

Initial analysis suggests that these US Army websites run on the popular WordPress platform. Experts note that hackers often exploit outdated plugins or poorly secured entry points in this platform to gain access. Although the defacement of an error page may seem like it caused no serious technical damage, it indicates that the cyber defense of government resources is vulnerable.

So far, there is no information indicating that any classified data or sensitive documents related to military technology were stolen during this cyberattack. Representatives from the US Department of Defense have refrained from providing an official comment, but army officials confirmed that the issues on the sites have been resolved and an investigation has been launched.

It is worth noting that the number of cyberattacks on US federal agencies has been increasing this year. Previously, hacktivists breached US Department of Homeland Security systems and leaked thousands of contracts related to deportation processes to the public network. Such incidents not only damage political reputation but can also pose a serious threat to national security.

Cybersecurity experts recommend that government organizations constantly update their web resources and exercise caution when using third-party plugins. This incident involving US Army websites has once again proven how effectively hacktivists can utilize the digital space for political purposes.

USAHackersCybersecurityDonald TrumpWordPress
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