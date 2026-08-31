Huawei Watch D3 smartwatch showcased ahead of official launch

Chinese tech giant Huawei showcased its next-generation smartwatch, the Huawei Watch D3, to the public for the first time at the European Society of Cardiology Congress (ESC 2026). This preview, held ahead of the official global launch, revealed the device's key medical capabilities and attracted the attention of cardiologists. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to the publication, the main innovation of the new gadget is an improved blood pressure monitoring system. Huawei engineers have managed to significantly increase measurement accuracy even during periods of high heart rate.

A new stage in health monitoring

According to the provided information, the Watch D3 allows users to monitor blood pressure before and after physical exercise. The smartwatch deeply analyzes the cardiovascular system's response to physical activity and can recommend the optimal training intensity based on the obtained data.

Furthermore, the device adapts sensitively to sudden changes in environmental conditions. For example, when climbing to high altitudes or when temperatures drop sharply, the system automatically sends a reminder to the user to check their blood pressure.

European standards and medical certification

The device is equipped with a third-generation ambulatory blood pressure monitoring system. The Huawei Watch D3 has received official certification in accordance with Europe's strict medical regulations, the MDR (CE MDR). This grants the right to use the watch not only for one-time measurements but also for continuous ambulatory monitoring and pre- and post-exercise control.

The device's capabilities are not limited to blood pressure. The Health Glance mode has also been significantly improved in the new generation. This function performs a comprehensive analysis of the body's vital signs, expanding the scope of monitoring sleep quality and the user's emotional state at night.

For now, the company has not fully disclosed all technical specifications of the Huawei Watch D3. The full global launch of the device is scheduled for September 2nd of this year, when the price and release date of the new gadget are expected to be announced.