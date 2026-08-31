Emergency declared in India as reservoir reaches capacity

The situation in the Indian state of Maharashtra has become critical. The water level in the Bhatghar reservoir has reached 99 percent, leading to increased security measures in the region.

According to reports, severe flooding in Nepal, as well as continuous and intense monsoon rains, have caused a sharp rise in the reservoir's water levels.

Once the water level reached one of its highest points, excess water began to be released from the reservoir to prevent potential risks. The water is being diverted toward the Nira River. is being diverted toward the Nira River.

Local authorities are taking necessary measures to ensure public safety. A state of emergency has currently been declared in the region.

Experts express concern that if monsoon rains continue, the situation regarding water levels could become even more complicated.

Although the situation in the region is currently under control, residents are advised to follow safety precautions.