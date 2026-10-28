Clandestine "printing shops" uncovered in Fergana and Tashkent: Counterfeit books confiscated

Officers from the State Security Service and internal affairs agencies have uncovered a network of clandestine printing shops operating without the necessary licenses and permits in the Fergana region and Tashkent city. The illegal workshops were engaged in the mass printing of counterfeit religious literature in violation of copyright laws.

During the conducted operations, more than 26,000 finished counterfeit books, over half a ton of printed materials, specialized printing equipment, and a large quantity of dangerous pyrotechnic devices were seized as physical evidence.

Details of operations in Fergana and Tashkent

The violations identified by law enforcement agencies were recorded at the following locations:

Fergana Region, Buvayda District: A local citizen born in 1986 had organized a secret printing shop by involving close relatives. There, they were engaged in the illegal reproduction of religious books without the appropriate state permits;

Scale of confiscation in Buvayda: During the operational inspection, a total of 17,579 finished and over 500 kilograms of semi-finished counterfeit books, as well as 4 modern printing and binding machines, were seized from the premises;

216,000 pyrotechnic items: When inspecting the printing shop area, in addition to the literature, 216,000 units of illegally stored explosive and pyrotechnic devices were discovered and fully confiscated;

Tashkent City, Yangihayot District: A similar clandestine workshop was shut down in the residence of a citizen born in 1981 living in the capital. More than 8,500 counterfeit religious publications were seized and processed according to procedural rules.

Legal liability and important reminder

Law enforcement agencies remind the public of the necessity to strictly adhere to the procedures for preparing, storing, and distributing religious materials:

Requirement for state religious expertise: According to the legislation of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the printing of any religious publications without a positive conclusion from the Committee on Religious Affairs and without officially licensed publishers is strictly prohibited;

Risk of counterfeit products: Such books, which have not undergone copyright and quality control, carry a high risk of spreading misleading and incorrect information.

Currently, inquiry and preliminary investigation activities are ongoing for both cases.