Uproar online: Video of a man stalking a minor girl in Bukhara goes viral

·3·Society
Uproar online: Video of a man stalking a minor girl in Bukhara goes viral

A video circulating on social media, allegedly filmed in the Bukhara region, has caused serious public concern. According to reports, an elderly stranger stalked a minor girl returning home from school during the day and committed indecent acts towards her.

The incident was captured by neighborhood surveillance cameras, clearly showing a schoolgirl in red clothes with a backpack, followed by a man.

Surveillance footage and incident details

According to the circulated video footage and reports:

  • Stalking and attempted conversation: An elderly man, appearing to be intoxicated, followed the girl returning from school, trying to engage her in conversation by asking about her age and other personal matters;

  • Indecent act at the gate: When the girl reached her home and prepared to enter, the man exposed his genitals to her and made incoherent remarks, telling her that no one should know about this;

  • Mother's confrontation and dismissive response: When the girl's mother learned of the incident and confronted the man for an explanation, he responded dismissively, essentially telling her to "do what you want";

  • Time and date indicators: According to the camera timestamp, the incident occurred on October 23, 2026, around 1:11–1:12 PM, when the street was quiet.

Public demand and expected official response

The video is currently being strongly condemned by network users and activists:

  • Demand for strict legal action: Social media activists emphasize that child safety must be ensured at the highest level, demanding that the man in the video be identified and held accountable under the law;

  • No official comment yet: Law enforcement agencies or the regional Department of Internal Affairs have not yet provided official information or comments regarding the incident.

Such unpleasant and threatening incidents involving children necessitate strengthening neighborhood surveillance, increasing the number of video monitoring systems, and urging parents not to leave their children unattended.

Bukhara regionDepartment of Internal Affairssafety of minorscrime
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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