Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova scores sensational victory over Top-35 tennis player

An unexpected sensation occurred in the second round of the prestigious WTA 500 tournament currently taking place in Tokyo, the capital of Japan. Representing Uzbekistan, 25-year-old tennis player Kamilla Rakhimova (ranked 66th in the WTA) defeated one of the clear favorites of the competition, Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova (ranked 33rd), in a tough and uncompromising battle.

The marathon match, which lasted a total of 2 hours and 53 minutes—nearly three hours—ended with a brilliant victory for Rakhimova with a score of 6:4, 4:6, 7:6 (7:5), securing her a spot in the quarterfinals of the prestigious competition.

Nervous battle on Tokyo courts: Decided by a 7:5 tie-break

Throughout the match, both athletes performed under high tempo and intense psychological pressure:

A bold start from Rakhimova: Starting the match with initiative, Kamilla confidently returned her opponent's powerful shots in the first set, winning 6:4;

Alexandrova's response: In the second set, the experienced Alexandrova, who is ranked 33 places higher than her opponent in the world rankings, took the initiative and leveled the score by winning the set with the same 6:4 result;

Climax and the decisive tie-break: The third set turned into a real battle of nerves; the opponents went neck-and-neck on the court, taking the match to a tie-break. Maintaining her composure in the decisive seconds, Rakhimova snatched victory with a 7:5 score, putting an end to the match.

History of head-to-head meetings and the tournament outlook

Not a coincidence, but a pattern: Although Alexandrova was considered the absolute favorite this time as well, this is not the first victory Rakhimova has secured over her—in their last meeting during the 2021 US Open, Rakhimova also emerged victorious with a score of 6:4, 6:1;

Star-studded Tokyo lineup: World No. 1 Elena Rybakina is also the top seed in this WTA 500 tournament, and the Kazakhstani star will begin her campaign in the second round against her compatriot Yulia Putintseva (ranked 67th);

Towards the quarterfinals: This sensational victory allows Rakhimova not only to enter the final eight of the Tokyo tournament but also to further improve her position in the world rankings.

Kamilla Rakhimova's display of willpower in a three-hour nerve-wracking battle against an opponent ranked among the world's top 35 tennis players has become one of the brightest and most important victories of her career.