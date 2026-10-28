National certificate exam results released: scores for 4 subjects announced

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National certificate exam results released: scores for 4 subjects announced

The final results of the national certificate exams held from September 26–29 and October 2–4, 2026, in biology, chemistry, physics, and mathematics have been officially announced. Candidates can check their scores via the online platform and download their electronic certificates.

The test results were calculated impartially based on the Rasch model methodology, which fully complies with international assessment standards.

Procedure for checking results and downloading the certificate

Exam participants can view their personal results through the following simple steps:

  • Accessing the platform: Log in to the Single Interactive State Services Portal — my.gov.uz using your personal profile;

  • Selecting the section: Navigate to the "My applications" section on the portal;

  • Obtaining the electronic document: Check the status of the relevant application and download the electronic certificate in PDF format.

Distribution of accumulated scores: What level is awarded for which score?

According to the Rasch model, certificates were categorized into the following levels based on the scores achieved:

  • A+ level: For those who scored 70 points or higher;

  • A level: For candidates who scored between 65 and 69.9 points;

  • B+ level: For results between 60 and 64.9 points;

  • B level: For scores between 55 and 59.9 points;

  • C+ level: For those who recorded between 50 and 54.9 points;

  • C level: Awarded to candidates who scored between 46 and 49.9 points.

Appeal period for those dissatisfied with the results

Participants who have objections to the exam results or the assessment system have the right to file a complaint in the prescribed manner:

  • Application deadline: Must be submitted electronically via the my.gov.uz portal within 5 days from the time the results are announced;

  • Review period: All appeal applications will be thoroughly reviewed by experts within two weeks after the submission period has fully concluded.

The national certificate system provides applicants with the opportunity to obtain maximum or preferential scores in specific subjects during university entrance exams.

National certificateRasch modelmy.gov.uzExam results
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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