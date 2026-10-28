Wedding hall turned into a ring: Bride and groom put on a real boxing show at their wedding (video)

·80·Society
Wedding hall turned into a ring: Bride and groom put on a real boxing show at their wedding (video)

A funny and unusual video filmed at a wedding ceremony, which completely challenges traditional views, has gone viral on social media. The footage shows the bride and groom, instead of dancing a gentle waltz in the center of the wedding hall, putting on real boxing gloves and staging an interesting sparring match — a friendly fight.

This unexpected, humorous move by the young couple brought smiles to the faces of all the guests gathered in the hall and social media users, becoming a hot topic of discussion.

Humor in the "family ring": Interesting aspects of the performance

The circulated photos and videos clearly show the following amazing moments:

  • Classic attire and professional gloves: The bride in a white dress and veil, and the groom in a black suit, put on special black and white boxing gloves and entered a full fighting stance;

  • Precise movements and agile defense: The sparring was not just a scuffle, but was performed with precise boxing elements — the bride threw left and right jabs, while the groom defended himself and returned light counter-punches;

  • Applause from guests and a rain of smartphones: All the relatives and friends in the hall cheered for this unusual and bright moment with enthusiastic applause and captured it on their smartphones;

  • Friendly and joyful ending: After the short and intense humorous bout, the bride and groom raised their gloves, laughed, and congratulated each other.

Social media reaction

In the many comments left under the video, users expressed their reactions in various ways:

  • Positive and humorous perspective: Many evaluated this as a great creative idea to make the wedding memorable, joking that it was "a good rehearsal for resolving family disagreements";

  • Supporters of tradition: Some observers stated that national and traditional etiquette should be followed at wedding ceremonies, emphasizing that there is no need for such performances.

It is clearly evident in such events that modern young people are striving to turn their happiest days into unforgettable memories by demonstrating sincere joy, their hobbies, or sports interests.

weddingsocial mediaboxingcreative wedding
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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