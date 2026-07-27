Are wide hips a sign of health? Do such women attract men more?

Do wide hips, a narrow waist, and a curvaceous figure mean that a woman has healthy hormones, an easy childbirth, and a smart child? Such claims are often found on social networks, but not all of them are fully consistent with science.

Studies show that where fat accumulates matters for health. However, you cannot determine hormone levels, the childbirth process, or a future child's abilities simply by looking at an outer physique.

In short: how true is each claim?

Claim Scientific evaluation Wide hips indicate high estrogen Partially true, but not a diagnosis Such women have low testosterone Unproven generalization Fat on the hips protects against diabetes There is a certain correlation Wide hips definitely ease childbirth Over-simplified Such women give birth to fewer babies with defects No reliable evidence Fat on the hips helps give birth to a smart child Unconfirmed hypothesis Waist-to-hip ratio of 0.7 is the absolute ideal Found in some studies, but not universal

Are wide hips a sign of high estrogen?

Estrogen affects fat distribution in the female body. In women of reproductive age, subcutaneous fat is more likely to accumulate around the hips, pelvis, and buttocks. During menopause, when estrogen declines, fat tends to increase around the abdomen.

However, body shape does not depend solely on hormones. It is also influenced by the following factors:

genetics;

structure of the pelvic bones;

age;

muscle development;

diet;

physical activity;

overall body weight.

Therefore, looking at wide hips does not allow one to conclude that a woman has high estrogen or perfectly functioning hormones. Hormone levels are indicated not by appearance, but by clinical signs and laboratory tests when necessary.

Can testosterone and body hair be determined by body shape?

The claim that "women with wide hips have low testosterone, so they do not grow excessive facial and body hair" is overly generalized.

The growth of thick male-pattern hair in women—hirsutism—is often associated with elevated androgens or high sensitivity of hair follicles to androgens. However, some women may experience hirsutism even if hormone tests are normal. Genetics and ethnic characteristics also play a major role.

Thus, wide hips do not guarantee:

low testosterone;

the absence of facial hair;

the absence of polycystic ovary syndrome;

complete hormonal health.

If facial or body hair increases sharply, menstrual cycles become irregular, or severe acne and hair loss appear, it is advisable to consult an endocrinologist or gynecologist.

Can fat on the hips and buttocks actually be beneficial?

There is a scientific basis for this claim. Where fat accumulates is no less important than its total amount.

Visceral fat, which accumulates in the abdominal cavity around internal organs, is more strongly linked to insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Subcutaneous fat around the hips and buttocks—gluteofemoral fat—can be relatively safer metabolically.

Such fat can store fatty acids longer and limit their accumulation around the liver and internal organs. For this reason, among people with the same body weight, a "pear-shaped" fat distribution may be associated with a lower metabolic risk compared to an "apple-shaped" distribution around the abdomen.

However, this does not mean that "if you have fat on your hips, you won't get diabetes." Diabetes risk is also affected by:

genetics;

general excess weight;

abdominal fat;

diet;

inactivity;

sleep;

age and pregnancy history.

Hip fat may have a certain protective correlation, but it is not a shield against disease.

Do wide hips make childbirth easier?

The mother's pelvic structure is important during childbirth. If the baby's head and body do not match the birth canal, labor may be prolonged or require medical intervention.

However, hips that look wide externally do not mean the birth canal is also wide. External physique is jointly influenced by:

pelvic bones;

muscles;

subcutaneous fat;

body proportions.

The outcome of childbirth depends not only on the internal shape and size of the pelvis, but also on the baby's size, head position, uterine contractions, gestational age, and medical assistance. Studies show that pelvic shape may affect the mechanism of labor and the likelihood of certain interventions, but predicting the outcome through a single external measurement is unreliable.

Therefore, the notion that "a woman with wide hips will definitely have an easy birth" is incorrect. Many women with a narrow physique give birth naturally and without complications, while a woman with a wider physique may require a Cesarean section.

Do wide hips reduce anomalies in the newborn?

There is no reliable scientific evidence confirming such a correlation.

The risk of congenital defects depends more on the following factors:

genetic mutations;

mother's age;

certain infections;

uncontrolled diabetes;

certain medications;

alcohol and harmful substances;

folate deficiency;

other medical and environmental factors.

The width of the pelvis can affect the baby's passage through the birth canal, but it does not determine how the fetus's organs will form. Mechanical complications during childbirth and congenital anomalies are two different matters.

Is hip fat a reserve for a "smart child"?

There are evolutionary hypotheses that long-chain fatty acids, including substances important for brain development, are stored in the fat on the hips and buttocks.

It is true that omega-3 fatty acids like DHA play an important role in the development of the nervous system of the fetus and newborn. In some studies, the mother's DHA status has been linked to the child's attention or certain cognitive indicators.

However, large studies testing DHA supplements during pregnancy have not always shown a significant increase in the child's general intelligence. Results are mixed, and genetics, maternal diet, education, home environment, and the child's subsequent lifestyle matter greatly.

Therefore:

The claim that "a fuller-hipped woman's child will definitely be smart" is scientifically unconfirmed.

A child's future intelligence cannot be predicted based on the fat distribution in the mother's body.

Why might men prefer a curvaceous figure?

Studies on external attractiveness have frequently examined the waist-to-hip ratio. It is calculated by dividing the waist circumference by the hip circumference.

In some laboratory studies, silhouettes with a ratio around 0.7 were rated higher. Experiments studying brain responses have also noted a particular sensitivity to the 0.7 ratio.

However, the number 0.7 cannot be called an unchanging "scientific ideal" for all people. Scientific reviews note that results vary depending on culture, body weight, age, viewing angle, and research methodology. Some works have shown that body mass index or other proportions may be even more important than waist-to-hip ratio in assessing attractiveness.

Beauty cannot be fitted into a single calculator. Fashion, cultural views, and personal tastes all change constantly.

What was the experiment about a 45.5-degree lumbar curve?

The "experiment involving 100 and 200 men" mentioned in the text is likely based on studies regarding the lumbar lordosis angle (the curvature of the lower back).

In a 2015 experiment, men evaluated silhouettes depicting varying degrees of back curvature, and images close to 45.5 degrees were found to be more attractive. Subsequent studies have also explored the impact of back curvature on perceived attractiveness.

However, this result does not prove that:

45.5 degrees is a healthy norm for all women;

this physique guarantees easier childbirth;

large buttocks are a health indicator.

The experiment mainly measured participants' attractiveness ratings of drawings and silhouettes. Aesthetic preference is not the same as a medical diagnosis.

Can celebrities' physiques serve as scientific proof?

Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, or Shakira may have influenced the rise in popular culture's interest in curvaceous figures.

However, a famous person's appearance is not scientific proof of:

healthy hormones;

easy childbirth;

protection from diabetes;

"ideal" reproductive health.

Talks that Jennifer Lopez insured a certain part of her body have also spread for years as unconfirmed show-business myths. Such information cannot serve as the basis for a medical article.

What can physique say about health?

Physique can give a general hint about certain risks. In particular, excess fat accumulation around the abdomen is more strongly associated with metabolic diseases.

However, when assessing a woman's health, the following are more important than appearance:

waist circumference and overall weight dynamics;

blood pressure;

blood glucose;

cholesterol and triglycerides;

regularity of the menstrual cycle;

physical activity;

sleep and diet;

family medical history.

Wide or narrow hips by themselves do not define a person as healthy or unhealthy.

Main conclusion

Fat around the hips and buttocks may be metabolically safer than visceral fat in the abdomen. Estrogen also influences fat accumulation in the lower body in women.

However, many of the other claims are exaggerated:

wide hips do not replace hormone tests;

they do not guarantee an easy labor;

they do not prevent congenital anomalies;

they do not predict the birth of a smart child;

a 0.7 ratio is not a mandatory "ideal" for everyone.

The female body does not fit into a single standard. A healthy physique is not a specific hip measurement, but rather good bodily function, movement, balanced nutrition, and timely medical check-ups.

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In your opinion, do modern beauty standards favor a naturally curvaceous figure or extreme thinness? Leave your thoughts in the comments!