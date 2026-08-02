Secrets to living healthy until 90: 11 life-changing tips...

“The secret to longevity is making every day meaningful.”

Is it really possible to live up to 90 years? Check out simple and effective tips that will help extend your life!

The dream of a healthy and long life interests almost everyone. Experts recommend that if you incorporate the following habits into your lifestyle, you too will have the chance to live up to 90.

Life-changing habits:

Stay active. If you find yourself stuck on the couch, you start aging.

Eat less. Excess weight is an obstacle to longevity.

Let go of anger and envy. They consume you from within.

Be close to nature. Gardening gives a person true energy.

Harden your body. A contrast shower sometimes works better than pills.

Have a purpose. As long as a person knows why they are living, their life continues.

Laugh more. Humor and laughter lower blood pressure.

Do not fear doctors. Untreated illnesses shorten life.

Love. Loneliness shortens life.

Drink clean water. Your kidneys and skin will thank you.

Learn new things. As long as the brain keeps learning, it retains its youth.

What life tips do you follow? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your loved ones on Telegram or other social networks!