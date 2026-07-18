Does doing nothing benefit the brain? Scientists have answered

·70·Health
Does doing nothing benefit the brain? Scientists have answered

Resting by doing nothing might seem like a waste of time. However, scientists emphasize that the brain continues to work actively even during these moments.

According to studies conducted using fMRI (functional magnetic resonance imaging), the brain does not stop its activity even when a person is not performing any specific task. On the contrary, it processes previously acquired information, organizes memories, and forms new connections between various experiences. In neurobiology, this process is called the Default Mode Network (DMN).

Experts say that a person's best ideas often emerge while taking a shower, going for a walk, or simply sitting and staring into space. This may be directly related to DMN activity.

Scientists note that short-term rest and temporarily clearing one's focus help to consolidate newly learned information in memory, develop creative thinking, and find new solutions to problems.

However, this does not mean that total inactivity or long periods of idleness are beneficial. Experts emphasize that for the brain to function healthily, maintaining a balance between work and rest, getting quality sleep, and regular physical activity are also of great importance.

fMRIDefault Mode Network
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