12 hidden reasons for morning weakness and sluggishness...

·109·Health
12 hidden reasons for morning weakness and sluggishness...

Did you sleep enough (8 hours), but in the morning you still feel exhausted, lethargic, and have a brain fog? Usually we call this «fatigue» and rush to drink another cup of coffee. However, international scientists and medical experts note that behind morning sluggishness are often hidden unexpected factors that we wouldn't even imagine.

Zamin.uz presents 12 scientifically based, easy solutions and hidden causes that cause powerlessness even after a night's sleep.

1. Air in the bedroom and night stress

  • Carbon dioxide in a stuffy room: In a heated room with closed doors and windows, the level of carbon dioxide (CO2) rises to 1500–2500 ppm by 03:00. At a rate higher than 1000 ppm, the deep sleep phase is shortened and cortisol (stress hormone) increases.

    • Solution: It is enough to leave the window open at least 2 cm at night.

  • Night «librarian» (Thoughts in the brain): If you wake up with thoughts at 3-4 am, it will take at least 30 minutes for the cortisol level to drop.

    • Solution: Write down tomorrow's plans on paper with time before going to bed in the evening (for example: «Call at 10:30»). This gives the brain a signal that «the task is under control».

2. Biochemistry of nutrition: Creatine, fiber and polyphenols

  • Creatine deficiency: Creatine is not only for bodybuilders. It helps restore ATP (energy molecule) in muscles and brain. Especially women, older people and vegetarians have low reserves of it. Taking 3–5 g of micronized creatine per day reduces mental fatigue.

  • Lack of fiber in the diet: Fiber slows down the absorption of sugar into the blood and provides stable energy throughout the day. Introduce the BGBG formula into your diet: Beans, Greens, Berries, Grains and nuts.

  • Polyphenol deficiency: Antioxidants in dark chocolate, berries, greens and fruit juices provide the brain with oxygen and nutrients. Drinking 150 ml of natural berry smoothie in the morning maintains brain clarity throughout the day.

Table of fatigue causes and quick solutions

Source of problem

Effect on the body

Quick and easy solution

Closed window (CO2)

The nervous system is active all night

Leave the window open by 2 cm

Heavy evening meal

Digestion raises body temperature

Eat a light meal 3 hours before sleep

Sluggish bowel movement

Lethargy signal goes to the brain via the vagus nerve

Eat 2 kiwis a day

Sitting for a long time

The brain switches to «energy saving due to illness» mode

Move for 2 minutes every 30 minutes

Dust mites

Hidden allergies and micro-awakenings

Wash bedding in hot water once a week

3. Evening meal and gut-brain connection

  • Eating too late: When meat or fatty foods are eaten for dinner, the stomach spends 4–6 hours digesting them. This raises body temperature and interferes with the deep sleep phase. It is advisable to make the evening meal of light fish, chicken or vegetables.

  • Intestinal sluggishness: 80-90% of the connection between the gut and the brain is directed from the gut to the brain. If the gut does not work well, a «weakness» signal goes to the brain. Eating 2 kiwis a day restores intestinal motility.

  • Complete abandonment of carbohydrates: Overemphasizing protein and reducing carbohydrates to zero leads to energy deficiency. 50% of your plate should consist of vegetables, 25% of complex carbohydrates and 25% of protein.

4. Inactivity and medical factors

Experts warn:

«From an evolutionary point of view, sitting inactive for a long time sends a false signal to the brain that "the organism is sick". As a result, the brain produces artificial drowsiness and lethargy to save energy. Get up and move for at least 2 minutes every 30 minutes.»

  • Lack of daylight: The clock is controlled through the suprachiasmatic nucleus of the brain. Walking in the fresh air during the day helps the body clearly distinguish between day and night.

  • Time to take blood tests: If fatigue does not go away even after following the above rules, consult a doctor and check the levels of iron (ferritin), vitamin B12 and thyroid hormones (TSH).

Did these useful tips help you?

To overcome chronic fatigue, you don't need expensive medicines, but rather small and smart changes to your daily habits.

Immediately send this useful article to your loved ones and friends who are always tired, and to your family chats!

How do you feel when you wake up in the morning? Which method are you going to use to overcome fatigue? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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