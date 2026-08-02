Joshua Zirkzee Agrees to Join Juventus

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is close to continuing his career in the Italian Serie A. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 25-year-old Dutch footballer has agreed to move to Juventus on loan and has reached an agreement with the Turin club. This transfer is expected to be the next important step in the squad overhaul process led by Michael Carrick, reports Goal .com.

Currently, Joshua Zirkzee's chances of securing a regular spot in the Manchester United starting lineup remain limited. The player himself is positive about the idea of returning to a championship where he previously played successfully for Bologna. However, due to financial constraints, the Turin giants are forced to put forward specific conditions to complete the transfer.

The Turin loan plan and financial terms

Due to economic difficulties, the Bianconeri plan to sign the player only on a temporary agreement. According to the source, the most optimal scenario for Juventus is a loan contract without an obligation to buy. A similar formula was previously successfully used in Marcus Rashford's move to Barcelona.

At the same time, Manchester United has been active in the transfer market, having already signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. The English club is looking for ways to offload fringe players and improve its attacking line. Taking advantage of Juventus' interest, the Red Devils are also considering an ambitious proposal to acquire Turin winger Francisco Conceição in exchange for Zirkzee plus €30 million.

Chelsea options and other alternatives

Although Joshua Zirkzee remains the primary target for Luciano Spalletti's men, the club's management acknowledges that negotiations could be complex. Therefore, the Italian club has also prepared backup options. Should the agreement with Manchester United fail to materialize, the team may turn its attention to players from Chelsea's squad in London.

According to reports, following the departure of Dušan Vlahović, Liam Delap and Emmanuel Emegha are also suitable candidates for Spalletti, who is looking for a physically strong striker for the attacking line. These two forwards are among the candidates who could be brought in on loan at the end of the current season to help Juventus in the Serie A title race.