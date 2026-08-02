7 tips for a healthy and happy life from a 102-year-old Japanese grandma

·28·Health
7 tips for a healthy and happy life from a 102-year-old Japanese grandma

«The secret to a long and meaningful life is constant movement and a good mood»

What advice did a 102-year-old Japanese grandma follow? Life-tested, simple yet practical advice from a Japanese grandma who lived to 102 — they will inspire you to live a long life as well. The true formula for a healthy and meaningful life is in this article!

Advice from a 102-year-old Japanese grandma:

  • Walk on foot for at least 30 minutes every day. Fresh air and movement are the basis of longevity.

  • Drink unsweetened green tea. This is the secret to clean blood vessels.

  • Eat more vegetables and fish. Eat meat only once a week.

  • Smile and think about good things. Negative thoughts age you faster than diseases.

  • Take a warm bath before going to sleep. This helps you sleep peacefully and soundly.

  • Communicate with your friends and family. Loneliness leads to destruction even faster than smoking.

  • Find a hobby that gladdens your soul. Gardening, knitting, or singing — all of these keep the soul young.

Which of these tips have you incorporated into your life? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your loved ones on Telegram or other social networks!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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