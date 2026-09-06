Vivo X500 flagship series available for pre-order in China

Vivo, one of China's leading technology brands, is preparing to introduce its new generation of flagship smartphones. According to ixbt.com, the long-awaited new series, consisting of the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max models, is now available for pre-order on the major Chinese retail platform JD.com. The official launch event for the smartphones is scheduled for September 7 of this year. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This flagship series is expected to take mobile photography capabilities to a new level. Specifically, the base model of the series, the Vivo X500, is reported to be equipped with an advanced 1/1.28-inch LYTIA-828 main camera, a LYTIA-610 telephoto lens, and a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The Vivo X500 Pro model is also expected to feature a similar telephoto module.

The advanced Pro Max version

The Vivo X500 Pro Max is recognized as the most advanced star of the new series. This device will be equipped with an impressive 6.83-inch BOE Q11 display with 2K resolution. The smartphone's photo capabilities consist of a 1/1.28-inch 50 MP main sensor, a powerful 200 MP HP telephoto module, and a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

According to information provided by the manufacturer, the flagship camera features a gimbal-level stabilization system that allows it to operate at an expanded angle of 3 degrees. Furthermore, it is highlighted that the device will be capable of recording 4K video at 240 fps and will be equipped with the world's first 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro processor.

Software and future plans

The smartphones stand out not only for their high-tech hardware but also for their advanced software solutions. Specifically, the new series introduces the Atomic Workbench feature, which allows users to work with five applications simultaneously on a single screen and switch between them smoothly.

Previously, our editorial team reported that the Vivo X500 Pro Max model had appeared in the IMEI database and shared its estimated specifications. At the same time, this week, the company's product manager, Han Boxian, demonstrated the gadget's capabilities in practice by showing videos taken with the device's Zeiss Super Dynamic camera.