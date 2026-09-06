Vivo X500 flagship series available for pre-order in China

·1·Technology
Vivo X500 flagship series available for pre-order in China

Vivo, one of China's leading technology brands, is preparing to introduce its new generation of flagship smartphones. According to ixbt.com, the long-awaited new series, consisting of the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max models, is now available for pre-order on the major Chinese retail platform JD.com. The official launch event for the smartphones is scheduled for September 7 of this year. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This flagship series is expected to take mobile photography capabilities to a new level. Specifically, the base model of the series, the Vivo X500, is reported to be equipped with an advanced 1/1.28-inch LYTIA-828 main camera, a LYTIA-610 telephoto lens, and a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The Vivo X500 Pro model is also expected to feature a similar telephoto module.

The advanced Pro Max version

The Vivo X500 Pro Max is recognized as the most advanced star of the new series. This device will be equipped with an impressive 6.83-inch BOE Q11 display with 2K resolution. The smartphone's photo capabilities consist of a 1/1.28-inch 50 MP main sensor, a powerful 200 MP HP telephoto module, and a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

According to information provided by the manufacturer, the flagship camera features a gimbal-level stabilization system that allows it to operate at an expanded angle of 3 degrees. Furthermore, it is highlighted that the device will be capable of recording 4K video at 240 fps and will be equipped with the world's first 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro processor.

Software and future plans

The smartphones stand out not only for their high-tech hardware but also for their advanced software solutions. Specifically, the new series introduces the Atomic Workbench feature, which allows users to work with five applications simultaneously on a single screen and switch between them smoothly.

Previously, our editorial team reported that the Vivo X500 Pro Max model had appeared in the IMEI database and shared its estimated specifications. At the same time, this week, the company's product manager, Han Boxian, demonstrated the gadget's capabilities in practice by showing videos taken with the device's Zeiss Super Dynamic camera.

VivoSmartphoneTechnologyFlagshipNews
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

OpenAI AI agents discovered creating an interconnected network on the InternetOpenAI AI agents discovered creating an interconnected network on the InternetToday, 10:59Xiaomi 18 Fold and Pad 9 Pro Max will be sold exclusively in the Chinese marketXiaomi 18 Fold and Pad 9 Pro Max will be sold exclusively in the Chinese marketToday, 03:22Spacecraft returns from the ocean: Starship S40 arrives at TX baseSpacecraft returns from the ocean: Starship S40 arrives at TX baseToday, 02:29Samsung Galaxy A18 4G leaked before launch: will the old model get more expensiveSamsung Galaxy A18 4G leaked before launch: will the old model get more expensiveToday, 01:52Why laptop prices are rising: cost of key components reaches 70 percentWhy laptop prices are rising: cost of key components reaches 70 percentYesterday, 22:57Motorola prepares to launch a wide-format foldable smartphoneMotorola prepares to launch a wide-format foldable smartphoneYesterday, 22:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectations
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectations