The «silent threat» claiming over 86 thousand lives a year: A $100 path to salvation

·47·Health
The «silent threat» claiming over 86 thousand lives a year: A $100 path to salvation

A serious threat imperceptibly takes root in the bodies of our contemporaries who spend most of their day in front of monitors, glued to their chairs. According to official medical data, more than 86,000 people die each year in our country precisely as a result of cardiovascular diseases. The main reasons behind this tragic statistics are simple: chronic lack of sleep, unhealthy diet, and daily physical inactivity (hypodynamia). To break this dangerous chain, huge funds or expensive gym memberships are not required.

The price of a sedentary lifestyle: What do the statistics say?

People engaged in mental labor who spend their day in an office or working remotely significantly slow down the natural flow of the circulatory system. Over time, blood vessels lose their elasticity, heart muscles weaken, and consequently, the risk of stroke and heart attack multiplies many times over.

World health experts and experienced cardiologists recommend doing cardio in the «second pulse zone» for at least 150 minutes a week to prevent this negative process. This is the optimal norm for regularly saturating blood vessels with oxygen without straining the heart.

The cheapest and most effective medicine: Why running specifically?

For those who cannot find time for fitness clubs or money for expensive subscriptions, the perfect solution is daily running. This habit requires only the following from you:

  • Minimal expense: Comfortable sneakers costing at most around 100 dollars, simple shorts, and a t-shirt.

  • Limitless freedom: There is no need to tie yourself to gym working hours. In the morning or evening, even when it is snowing or raining, it is enough just to step outside and hit the road.

  • Gradual adaptation: Do not start with a large distance right away. First brisk walking, then 5-10 minutes of light running, and gradually increasing the pace will help the body adapt.

A catalyst for brain activity and mental cleansing

No one falls in love with running from the very first day — the initial period requires a certain discipline. However, once the habit is formed, it becomes not just physical exercise, but a means of getting rid of mental burdens.

Accelerated blood circulation and oxygenation of the brain activate new neural connections. Many entrepreneurs, programmers, and creative professionals confirm that they find the strongest business solutions and answers to complex problems precisely while running.

First and foremost, every person is needed healthy for their family, children, and loved ones. Half an hour of physical activity a day is the cheapest price to pay to extend life expectancy by several years.

How much time do you allocate for physical activity in your daily life? What prevents you from regularly engaging in running or other sports — lack of time or simply laziness? Share your experience in the comments!

This article was prepared based on analytical data from the @shahadolimov Telegram channel.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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