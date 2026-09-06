Cristiano Ronaldo tries to peek at opponent's tactics during Saudi Pro League match

An intriguing and intense match in the latest round of the Saudi Pro League captured the football world's attention. According to Goal.com, Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo sparked a humorous moment on the pitch when he attempted to peek at a note containing tactical instructions held by an opponent. However, this lighthearted incident could not mask the team's defeat. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

This amusing incident occurred during a heated phase of the game. Al Ittihod player Danilo had received a piece of paper with tactical instructions from the coaching staff on the bench. Noticing this, Cristiano Ronaldo immediately approached the defender and tried to glance at the notes without being too obvious. While this sincere and humorous moment eased the tension on the pitch, the final result was not what the visitors had hoped for.

Humor on the pitch and a tough defeat

Despite the episode of trying to sneak a look at the tactical paper bringing a positive vibe, Al Nassr captain could not save his team from their first defeat of the season. In a match defined by fierce resistance, Al Ittihod defeated their opponent 2-1. The hosts' forward George Ilenikhena played a decisive role in the victory, scoring a brace in the first half. Angelo Gabriel's goal before halftime was the only response from the visitors.

This defeat serves as a serious test for Al Nassr at the start of the championship. As a result, the team now sits three points behind league leaders Al Hilal. Meanwhile, Al Ittihod has increased their points tally to 11, climbing to fourth place in the standings. This demonstrates that competition in the national championship is stronger than ever.

Upcoming tasks and next matches

The Al Nassr head coach now faces the task of improving the quality of play and recovering lost points in a short period. Specifically, increasing the efficiency of team captain Cristiano Ronaldo is required, as the Portuguese star has only scored twice in the first four league matches of the current season.

Sharpening the attacking line and eliminating defensive errors remain the primary priorities for the club. The team's fans and coaching staff are hopeful for positive results in upcoming matches, including those scheduled for September. To achieve this, Al Nassr must quickly restore their form and return to winning ways.