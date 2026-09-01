TOP-5 healthiest milks in the world: how does each stand out?

Milk is a source of protein, calcium, vitamin B12, and other essential nutrients. However, not all milk is the same. The amounts of fat, protein, vitamins, and minerals in milk from different animals vary significantly.

1. Sheep's milk

It stands out for its high protein and fat content. Studies have noted that sheep's milk has more protein and total dry matter compared to cow's and goat's milk. Therefore, it is also highly valued in making cheese and yogurt.

2. Camel's milk

Camel's milk contains more vitamin C than cow's milk. It also includes protein, calcium, and other minerals. Especially in dry and hot regions, it is considered an important source of nutrition.

3. Buffalo milk

One of the milks with a high fat and protein content. Its casein content is also high, making it very suitable for making products like cheese.

4. Goat's milk

Close in composition to cow's milk. It is a source of protein, calcium, and certain B-group vitamins. Various cheeses and dairy products are made from goat's milk around the world.

5. Cow's milk

Being the most common type of milk, it provides protein, calcium, vitamin B12, magnesium, and other nutrients. It is considered a convenient and nutritious product for the daily diet.

Importantly, expensive or unusual milk does not automatically mean it is the healthiest. When choosing milk, a person's age, dietary needs, and ability to digest the product should also be taken into account.