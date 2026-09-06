Does "Unforgiveness" Lead to Cancer? An Expert's Opinion Sparks Debate

Can deep resentment expressed as "I will never forgive, even if I die" affect a person's health? Zebo Karimova, a subconscious specialist, stated in a social media video that she has observed accumulated hatred, grievances, and unforgiveness over many years in some of her clients diagnosed with oncological diseases.

In her view, working through unresolved internal emotions can make a person's life easier.

However, there is an important boundary here: while reducing psychological burden can be beneficial, there is no scientific basis to claim that hatred or unforgiveness is the cause of cancer.

1. What did the expert say?

Speaking about her experience, Zebo Karimova noted that some individuals diagnosed with cancer harbor an internal contradiction of "I am right" and long-held grievances.

According to her, some of her clients felt a sense of relief after working through their hatred and pain.

"After letting go of their hatred, their life becomes lighter," the specialist said, basing her view on personal experience.

However, observations from a personal practice cannot be equated with a medical cause-and-effect relationship.

2. Do hatred and stress affect the body?

The answer to this question is yes, psychological state can affect a person's overall health and quality of life.

For example, prolonged stress can affect sleep, mood, concentration, blood pressure, and other physiological processes. According to the National Cancer Institute, chronic stress can cause various negative changes in the body, but it is not yet clear whether it is a direct cause of cancer.

Feelings such as fear, anger, anxiety, loneliness, and depression are very common among people living with cancer.

Therefore, paying attention to mental health is important.

However, this cannot be explained by a simple formula like "hatred → cancer."

3. What does science say about the causes of cancer?

Cancer is not a disease caused by a single factor.

Various factors can influence the risk of developing it:

Factor Examples Genetics Certain genetic mutations Age The risk of certain types of cancer increases with age Lifestyle Tobacco, alcohol, physical inactivity, and others Environment Certain chemicals and radiation Infections Certain viruses and bacteria Other biological factors Processes related to hormonal and immune systems

The American Cancer Society notes that it has not been proven that a person's personality, thoughts, and emotions cause cancer. Even if a risk factor is present in a person, it is not always possible to determine that this exact factor caused the disease.

4. What to do with "inability to forgive"?

This is where the most important point of the article lies.

If a person cannot forgive someone, it is also wrong to force them to "forgive immediately!"

Especially behind severe grievances or psychological trauma, there may be a serious personal experience.

Forgiveness is not:

accepting what happened as right;

justifying an injustice;

forcibly restoring a relationship;

abandoning one's boundaries;

blaming oneself for the illness.

Sometimes the most important step for a person is to find the answer to the question: "how do I live after this event?"

5. Cancer patients should not blame themselves

Caution is especially important in this matter.

A person who hears a cancer diagnosis might think, "this means I got sick because I didn't forgive someone."

Such a thought only complicates an already difficult situation.

According to the American Cancer Society, there is no evidence that human emotions and personal attitude cause cancer. The notion that "if I think positively, I will defeat the disease" has also not been proven to increase life expectancy.

At the same time, acknowledging emotions, talking to loved ones, seeking psychological help, and managing stress can help improve a person's quality of life.

6. So, which aspect of the expert's opinion is important?

It is correct to take Zebo Karimova's view not as a medical diagnosis or a scientific explanation of the causes of cancer, but as a personal professional perspective on a person's inner state.

The issue she raised is important: if a person lives with resentment, anger, and grievances accumulated over years, it can weigh heavily on their mental state.

Therefore, it is necessary to care for mental health as well.

However, this does not replace cancer treatment.

Final conclusion: forgiveness can be beneficial, but...

Getting rid of the hatred that has been weighing a person down for years, reducing psychological burdens, and establishing a healthy relationship with the past can improve the quality of life.

However, the definitive conclusion that "a person who does not forgive will get oncology" is not scientifically confirmed.

Cancer is a complex disease, and its onset can be influenced by many biological, genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors.

Therefore, the right path for a person is: if there is an illness, consult a qualified physician; if there is a psychological burden, do not ignore it either.

And forgiveness is, first of all, not a punishment or reward given to someone — sometimes it is an internal process that a person chooses in order to live a little easier.