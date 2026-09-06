How does sleep deprivation affect appearance?

·30·Health
How does sleep deprivation affect appearance?

Not getting enough sleep at night not only increases daytime fatigue, but can also affect the body's recovery processes. In particular, chronic sleep deprivation is likely to be associated with stress responses and changes in skin condition.

Therefore, sleep can be considered one of the key factors influencing appearance and overall health.

What happens in the body when sleep is reduced?

Sleep deprivation is stressful for the body. In this state, the stress response system can become activated and cortisol levels can change.

Cortisol is a hormone involved in the body's adaptation to stress.

Its prolonged elevation can affect various processes in the body. This condition also affects skin health.

What changes can be observed in the skin?

People who regularly lack sleep may notice certain changes in their appearance.

In particular:

  • dullness appearing in the skin;

  • signs of fatigue noticeable around the eyes;

  • slowing down of the skin's recovery process;

  • worsening of skin problems in some people;

  • a tired look appearing on the face.

Sufficient sleep is one of the important factors supporting the body's daily recovery processes.

Why is sleep important for the skin?

While a person is sleeping, the body continues its rest and recovery processes. Therefore, regular and quality sleep is important not only for mood and concentration, but also for overall health.

It is not entirely correct to associate changes in appearance solely with sleep. Factors such as diet, water intake, physical activity, stress, sun exposure, and skin care also play an important role.

Is it mandatory to sleep by 23:00?

The most important thing is to sleep in sufficient amounts and regularly every day.

There is no universal rule that says "you must sleep by 23:00." Sleep time can vary depending on a person's age, daily routine, and biological rhythm.

Therefore, it is useful to sleep and wake up at the same time whenever possible, and to give the body enough time to rest in the evening.

4 simple habits for healthy sleep

To improve sleep quality, you can pay attention to the following:

  1. Keep sleep and wake times as consistent as possible.

  2. Reduce screen time before going to sleep.

  3. Limit caffeinated drinks in the evening.

  4. Create a quiet, dark, and comfortable environment in the bedroom.

The most important conclusion

Sleep deprivation does not "age a person overnight." However, chronically lacking sleep can negatively affect the body's recovery, stress levels, and appearance.

Therefore, before searching for various remedies for a good appearance, making quality and sufficient sleep a daily habit can be one of the simplest steps.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Scientists discover why memory deteriorates with ageScientists discover why memory deteriorates with ageToday, 10:59The «silent threat» claiming over 86 thousand lives a year: A $100 path to salvationThe «silent threat» claiming over 86 thousand lives a year: A $100 path to salvation02.09, 18:13When should you sleep? Experts' answers are surprising...When should you sleep? Experts' answers are surprising...02.09, 09:15TOP-5 healthiest milks in the world: how does each stand out?TOP-5 healthiest milks in the world: how does each stand out?01.09, 12:43The No. 1 fruit surprises everyone: Top 5 healthiest fruits in the worldThe No. 1 fruit surprises everyone: Top 5 healthiest fruits in the world01.09, 08:215 dangerous foods that destroy the gallbladder: Limit these dishes immediately!5 dangerous foods that destroy the gallbladder: Limit these dishes immediately!31.08, 17:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Health news

Does Your Birthday Reveal Which Organ of Yours Is “Sensitive”? An Interesting Interpretation
Does Your Birthday Reveal Which Organ of Yours Is “Sensitive”? An Interesting Interpretation
The No. 1 fruit surprises everyone: Top 5 healthiest fruits in the world
The No. 1 fruit surprises everyone: Top 5 healthiest fruits in the world
Coffee and medicine won't help: 3 free remedies to cure chronic fatigue
Coffee and medicine won't help: 3 free remedies to cure chronic fatigue
Can Suppressed Emotions Make the Body Sick? What Does Science Say?
Can Suppressed Emotions Make the Body Sick? What Does Science Say?
TOP-5 healthiest milks in the world: how does each stand out?
TOP-5 healthiest milks in the world: how does each stand out?
When should you sleep? Experts' answers are surprising...
When should you sleep? Experts' answers are surprising...
Do These 6 Drinks Really Heal Internal Organs?
Do These 6 Drinks Really Heal Internal Organs?
5 dangerous foods that destroy the gallbladder: Limit these dishes immediately!
5 dangerous foods that destroy the gallbladder: Limit these dishes immediately!