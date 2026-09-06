How Sergio Agüero remembers his historic 2012 goal

·3·Sport
How Sergio Agüero remembers his historic 2012 goal

One of the most unforgettable moments in Premier League history, Sergio Agüero's 2012 stoppage-time winner against QPR, remains as significant as ever years later. As reported by Goal.com, the retired Argentine striker shared the meticulous planning and emotions behind that legendary goal, which secured Manchester City's first modern-era league title. This is reported by Goal.com .

In an interview with FourFourTwo, Sergio Agüero admitted that the possibility of losing the title crossed his mind and that a sense of panic dominated the game. After a crucial win over Manchester United, the team knew that beating QPR at home on the final matchday would guarantee the championship. However, they unexpectedly found themselves trailing 1-2 in the second half.

Recalling the mental pressure of those moments, the former striker noted: “At such times, you don't think about anything else. You only think about losing the title. But, we kept pushing until the end.”

Edin Džeko's goal and the tactical move planned with Mario Balotelli

In stoppage time, specifically in the 92nd minute, after Edin Džeko equalized, Sergio Agüero was convinced he could score again. According to the player, the subsequent quick combination with Mario Balotelli was not a coincidence, but a pre-planned tactical move.

Agüero recalls the situation as follows: “I decided to drop deep to receive the ball from Nigel de Jong and tried to play a ‘one-two’ with Mario Balotelli. The plan was already in my head, and I had thought it through beforehand. I had spoken to Mario earlier: I asked him to pass the ball to me and then lay it back. Fortunately, the plan with Mario worked, and it resulted in a perfect combination.”

May 13th and the eternal bond with the fans

More than a decade later, the emotional weight of that goal has only grown for Sergio Agüero. The Argentine, who retired from professional football five years ago, now fully understands the immense historical significance of that achievement for Manchester City and its supporters.

The former striker said of the fans' loyalty and attention: “It is very nice that the fans still follow me and love me as they did when I was playing. I am happy that my efforts over ten years, all the titles won, and of course the goal against QPR, which holds a special place in club history, brought them joy.”

Although he is no longer on the pitch, it is clear that the famous event has become a cherished memory over the years. Sergio Agüero admitted that every year on May 13th — the day of that legendary match against QPR — he relives those thrilling moments, and those memories will always remain precious to him.

Sergio AgüeroManchester CityPremier LeagueFootballEnglish Football
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