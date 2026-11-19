For many, lying on the couch or sitting motionless in front of a computer immediately after lunch or dinner has become a habit. However, medical experts warn that this habit can drastically slow down the body's metabolism, keep blood sugar and fat levels high for a long time, and lead to digestive difficulties.

4 main harms of inactivity to the body

Inactivity after eating negatively affects the functioning of several systems simultaneously:

Sharp rise in blood sugar: During digestion, carbohydrates turn into glucose and are absorbed into the blood. If a person sits still, the muscles do not use this glucose as energy. As a result, the pancreas is forced to produce more insulin than normal to lower blood sugar levels. Over time, this increases the risk of insulin resistance and the development of type 2 diabetes. Excess weight and visceral fat accumulation: Compared to standing or walking, metabolism slows down by nearly 30 percent when sitting. Unused energy and glucose begin to accumulate in the body as reserve fat, especially around the internal organs in the abdominal cavity. Digestive system problems: In a sitting position, the organs of the abdominal cavity are slightly compressed. This slows down intestinal motility, causing a feeling of heaviness, bloating, and constipation. In particular, slouching increases pressure on the stomach, creating conditions for heartburn (reflux) to occur. Strain on the cardiovascular system: Due to inactivity, not only sugar but also fat (triglyceride) levels remain high in the blood for a long time. This creates a foundation for inflammation in blood vessel walls and the development of atherosclerosis (narrowing of the vessels).

State after eating Changes and consequences in the body Sitting still immediately Metabolism drops by 30%, sugar and fats remain in the blood for a long time, digestion slows down 10–15 minutes of slow walking Blood sugar levels stabilize, intestinal function improves, and a feeling of lightness appears

What is the right way: what should you do?

According to the recommendations of doctors and medical sources like SecondMedic, it is not necessary to do heavy physical exercise or run immediately after eating. Simply taking a slow walk for 10–15 minutes, doing light household chores, or at least standing up keeps blood glucose levels normal and significantly facilitates digestion.

What do you usually do after eating — do you try to take a short walk or prefer to rest? Share your experience in the comments!