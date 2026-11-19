As Lionel Messi's era with the Argentina national team nears its end, questions about who will take his place are increasing. Interestingly, the football legend's mother, Celia Maria Cuccittini, has expressed her choice on the matter. In her opinion, Como midfielder Nico Paz could take her son's place in the national team in the future.

According to the All About Argentina publication, citing Radio La Red, Paz was deeply moved when Celia told him this personally.

Messi's mother expresses confidence in the young player

22-year-old Nico Paz is considered one of the promising talents in Argentine football. He was born in the Canary Islands and was also eligible to play for the Spanish national team. However, he chose to represent Argentina on the international stage.

Paz previously played for Argentina's U-20 and U-23 teams. He made his debut for the senior national team on October 15, 2024, in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia.

In that match, which ended in a 6-0 victory, Nico Paz provided an assist to Messi, who scored three goals.

Messi bids farewell to the national team

39-year-old Lionel Messi played his farewell match for the Argentina national team on October 7. In the 3-0 victory against Benin, he scored one goal and provided two assists.

Taking Messi's place is a huge responsibility for any player. Celia Cuccittini's expression of confidence in Nico could be a great motivation for the young midfielder.

However, praise alone is not enough to become Messi's true successor. Nico Paz must justify this trust with his performance on the pitch, results, and consistent participation in the national team.