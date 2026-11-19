In China, the W5000, presented as the world's largest unmanned cargo aircraft, has successfully completed its first test flight. According to Naked Science, the tests were conducted on November 14 in the Inner Mongolia region in the north of the country. The project was developed by the Chinese aviation company Air White Whale and marks a new milestone in autonomous cargo aviation.

How did the test flight go and what are the technical specifications?

During the test, the W5000 took off after covering approximately 600 meters on the runway. The aircraft reached an altitude of 2,000 meters, flew for nearly 30 minutes, and landed successfully at the designated point.

During the flight, experts tested the aircraft's critical technical and electronic systems: