A new rivalry has emerged in the MMA world following the brawl in Abu Dhabi. Georgian fighter Saba Lazishvili has openly expressed his desire to fight Umar Nurmagomedov. He emphasized that this is no longer just a sporting competition, but has become a personal matter. Lazishvili prioritizes a head-to-head matchup with Umar over other potential opponents. He even stated that he is ready to face Usman Nurmagomedov as well. However, his main goal is specifically to fight Umar. "I want to meet Umar specifically" The Georgian fighter made his claim in an interview with journalist Ariel Helwani. Lazishvili said he is not against fighting Umar or Usman, or any other opponent their team chooses.

"We are ready to fight both Umar and Usman — whoever they put in front of us. But I want to meet Umar the most. Because this has become a personal matter for me. Some things happened behind the scenes. The situation that occurred really hit me hard," said Lazishvili. From his comments, it is clear that the incident in Abu Dhabi caused serious resentment in the Georgian athlete. However, exactly what happened behind the scenes has not yet been disclosed in detail. "Physical pain passes, but the impression remains" Lazishvili does not link his resentment solely to the physical confrontation. He noted that bruises and pain from a fight will disappear over time, but the negative impression formed about a person can last a long time.