According to the current rule, an offside position can be called if an attacker is ahead of the second-to-last opponent at the moment the ball is played and is actively involved in the play. In this case, any part of the player's body with which a goal can be scored is taken into account.

This idea, dubbed the "Wenger offside," was intended to reduce controversial situations in football and create more opportunities for strikers. However, while test results showed that the new regulation could change team tactics, it did not provide a reliable basis for an increase in the number of goals.

The new offside rule proposed to increase the number of goals and encourage attacking play has not yielded the expected results. The change put forward by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was not approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) after being tested.

The new regulation proposed by Arsene Wenger intended to change this criterion. According to it, a player would only be considered offside if their head, torso, and feet were completely ahead of the opposing team's second-to-last defender.

In other words, if any part of the attacker's body was in line with the defender, the referee would not call an offside. This could have given attackers a greater advantage compared to the current rule.

What did the test results show?

According to The Times, this rule was tested in Canada. During the experiment, it was determined that the new criteria could affect the defensive tactics of teams.

In particular, defenders might be forced to position themselves deeper to avoid leaving more space for attackers. However, this change did not produce the expected result of a significant increase in the number of goals in football.

Most notably, even Arsene Wenger, who proposed the rule, was not satisfied with the test results. Thus, the fact that the new regulation looked attractive in theory did not mean it could be effectively applied in practice.

The offside rule in football will not change for now

Based on these results, IFAB has decided not to approve the "Wenger offside." This means that no changes will be made to the football rules in this regard for the time being.

In fact, the idea of changing the offside rule has been discussed in football for many years. On one hand, fans want more goals and attacking play. On the other hand, maintaining defensive tactics, game balance, and accuracy in officiating is also important.

Wenger's proposal was aimed at finding a balance between these two goals. But since the tests did not show the expected effectiveness, football fans will continue to follow the current interpretation of the offside rule for now.