Four-Legged Baby Born in Surxondaryo Region

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Four-Legged Baby Born in Surxondaryo Region

A baby born with a rare pathology in the Sherobod district of Surxondaryo region has sparked widespread discussion on social media. Following the circulation of images showing the four-legged infant, specialists provided official information regarding the case.

It was reported that the baby was born with an extremely rare pathology characteristic of conjoined twins. The second part of the fetus failed to develop fully, resulting in the formation of only certain body parts. Consequently, the baby was born with additional legs.

According to healthcare specialists, the infant was transferred to the Samarkand Regional Multidisciplinary Children's Medical Center, where complex surgery was performed. A team of qualified doctors participated in the operation.

Doctors note that such cases are extremely rare in medical practice. The baby's health remains under the supervision of specialists, and monitoring of the condition is ongoing.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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Four-Legged Baby Born in Surxondaryo Region – Zamin.uz, 03.06.2026