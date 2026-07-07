19 rifles found in deceased person's home in Tashkent

·36·Society
19 rifles found in deceased person's home in Tashkent

In Tashkent, two citizens voluntarily surrendered firearms and ammunition belonging to their deceased relatives to law enforcement agencies. This was reported by the State Security Service.

According to the information, a citizen born in 1981, residing in the Yakkasaray district of the capital, discovered a large quantity of firearms and related equipment while inspecting the home where his late father had lived.

He voluntarily handed over to law enforcement agencies 1 rifle, 19 hunting guns, 13 barrels and receivers, 117 rounds of ammunition, and other spare parts for the weapons.

Additionally, a woman born in 1960, residing in the Mirobod district, also surrendered weapons left behind by her late husband to state authorities. She provided 2 hunting guns and 181 rounds of ammunition to the authorized agencies.

The State Security Service urged citizens to comply with legal requirements, reminding them that voluntarily surrendering illegally held weapons and ammunition is important in avoiding legal liability.

TashkentYakkasarayMirobodState Security Service
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