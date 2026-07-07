Indian student in Bukhara accused of killing classmate with a laptop

A 22-year-old girl died as a result of an altercation between two Indian students in Bukhara.

It is reported that 23-year-old Sadarul Anam, a classmate of Savariya at the Bukhara State Medical Institute, struck her in the head with a laptop.

The suspect was apprehended on the same day. Hayot Shamsuddinov, a representative of the Prosecutor General's Office press service, stated that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

According to Indian media reports, Savariya's family was informed that the incident occurred four days ago.

The deceased's body has been brought to Delhi. It is planned to be transported to Haripad by evening.

The girl's father, who works in Kuwait, attempted to travel to Uzbekistan upon receiving the news. However, he was unable to make the trip due to visa issues.

The deceased's uncle, a member of the family, accompanied the body to Delhi.