Humanity in the Tashkent Metro Leaves American Tourist Amazed

·4·Society
Humanity in the Tashkent Metro Leaves American Tourist Amazed

Uzbekistan's hospitality and human values have once again amazed foreign tourists. This time, a simple yet touching incident in the Tashkent metro left an unforgettable impression on an American tourist and their family.

As reported, in one of the metro carriages, a young man noticed the American tourist's mother standing and without hesitation gave up his seat for her. This sincere gesture caught the foreign guest's attention and evoked warm feelings.

Sharing the incident on their social media page, the tourist highly praised the culture of politeness and respect in Uzbekistan.

"This country amazes me every time. While my American family and I were traveling on the Tashkent metro, a kind person saw my mother standing and gave up his seat for her. Such instances are very rare in the US today. It was very pleasant to witness such a scene," they wrote.

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