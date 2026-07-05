People carried through water in carts after heavy rain at "Ippodrom" market (video)

After heavy rain in Tashkent, the underground pedestrian crossing in the "Ippodrom" market area was completely submerged. Due to the rising water level, visitors were unable to pass through the crossing as usual.

Workers at the market who transport goods in carts then began helping people. They seated shoppers along with their bags and purchases on the carts and carried them across the flooded section.

Videos showing this process quickly spread on social media. Many users acknowledged that market staff did not remain indifferent and expressed their gratitude to them.

Some wrote that the underpass falling into such a condition after heavy rain once again highlights infrastructure-related problems.