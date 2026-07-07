Anne Hathaway surprises everyone by wearing her dress backwards

·145·Culture
Anne Hathaway surprises everyone by wearing her dress backwards

Anne Hathaway's sincerity, natural smile, and ability to handle any situation with composure always attract attention. Even if she falls on set, she gets up with a smile and continues on her way. Perhaps it is this positive energy that has made her so dear to the hearts of millions of fans.

Today, however, we are talking not about her new film, but about her style.

During the press tour for the film "Odyssey" in New York, she appeared in a bright red dress from the Anne Ashlyn Spring/Summer 2026 collection. However, it was not just the dress itself that caught the fans' attention, but how it was worn.

The thing is, on the runway, this model was shown with a fairly closed front and an open cutout at the back. Anne, however, chose to wear the dress backwards. As a result, the look took on a completely different character — the bold cutout in the front elegantly highlighted her pregnancy, while the luxurious Bulgari necklace became the centerpiece of the entire ensemble.

A collage of two women side-by-side wearing the red dress.

Whether this was a deliberate decision by stylists to showcase the necklace more vividly or just a minor mistake is unclear. But one thing is certain: Anne Hathaway presented this look with unique confidence and elegance.

Interestingly, the actress herself did not take the situation too seriously. Later, she reacted to the situation with a smile, commenting briefly: “I did it.” Sometimes the most memorable fashion moments begin with such unexpected decisions.

Anne HathawayNew YorkOdysseyAnne AshlynBulgari
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