Did a neighbor's request lead to the electrocution of a 27-year-old man?

A 27-year-old man died as a result of electric shock in the Bakhmal district of Jizzakh region. The relatives of the deceased blame their neighbor for the tragedy and expressed dissatisfaction that the legal evaluation of the incident is not being carried out sufficiently.

According to Jamoliddin Isayev and Adolat Isayeva, the parents of the deceased Shahzod Sayfiddinov, the tragedy occurred on May 19, 2026. It is reported that a neighbor named Asliddin called the young man to help connect an electrical wire in his house.

The parents noted that they urged their son not to go. However, the neighbor came to their house and took him with him. Shortly thereafter, the young man was electrocuted.

According to the relatives' claims, after the incident, while the victim was still alive, he was placed in the water of a ditch. They claim that the young man died after this, and the neighbor left the scene.

The family of the deceased also stated that a 15-year-old teenager witnessed the event, but some individuals pressured him and asked him not to speak about the incident.

The press service of the General Prosecutor's Office confirmed the incident. According to official information, a citizen died at the scene after being subjected to electric shock while attempting to independently repair an electrical wire that had been severed due to strong winds.

The forensic medical examination conclusion also stated that electric shock caused the death. Furthermore, it was determined that an attempt was made to arbitrarily fix the fault in the electrical network without notifying the authorized organizations.

The General Prosecutor's Office reported that the procedural decision previously made regarding this case was overturned by the regional prosecutor's office. Currently, investigative actions are continuing until further investigation to fully and impartially study all aspects of the incident.