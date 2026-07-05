19-year-old passenger detained with over 7 kilograms of mephedrone

·63·Society
19-year-old passenger detained with over 7 kilograms of mephedrone

During a search of the suitcase of a 19-year-old citizen arriving from Thailand, a synthetic narcotic drug packaged as "powdered milk" was discovered.

It was reported that the seized substance was mephedrone, weighing over 7 kilograms. The young man was supposed to receive 1,000 dollars in exchange for transporting the cargo.

All details of the incident, the source of the narcotic drug, and other involved individuals are currently being identified.

Such crimes, particularly the transnational distribution of narcotics or distribution via internet platforms, can be punished by 15 to 20 years of imprisonment in accordance with the law.

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