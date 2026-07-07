Real Madrid reportedly in contact with Enzo Fernández

·136·Sport
Real Madrid reportedly in contact with Enzo Fernández

Real Madrid had previously officially denied working on the transfer of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández.

However, according to new reports, representatives of the 'Royal Club' have been monitoring the Argentine's situation and have held initial talks with his agents.

Contact made despite official denial

According to TEAMtalk, Real Madrid officials have reached out to Enzo Fernández's representatives.

At the same time, the discussions have not progressed to a serious stage following the initial talks and have not yet reached the point of a formal offer.

Enzo is no longer a primary target

According to the source, the Real Madrid leadership highly values the quality of the 25-year-old midfielder.

However, at the moment, Enzo Fernández is not among the club's main targets for the summer transfer window. Therefore, the likelihood of the Argentine moving to Madrid in the near future has decreased.

Rodri option also not on the agenda

Another name linked with Real Madrid is Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

But according to TEAMtalk, the Spaniard is also not currently seen as a realistic transfer option for the Madrid side.

Enzo's performance last season

Enzo Fernández made 54 appearances in all competitions last season.

In these matches, he:

  • Scored 15 goals;

  • Provided 7 assists.

Real Madrid may have scouted Enzo and been in contact with his representatives, but no major transfer move is expected in this direction for now.

Real MadridEnzo FernándezChelseaPremier LeagueTransfer News
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