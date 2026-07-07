Bayern Munich sends official inquiry to Real Madrid for Vinícius

·174·Sport
Bayern Munich sends official inquiry to Real Madrid for Vinícius

Bayern Munich has sent an official inquiry regarding the transfer of Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior.

According to insider Ekrem Konur, the Brazilian star could be put up for sale in the summer transfer window. This is reportedly due to the player's demands regarding a new contract and the duration of his current agreement.

Real Madrid is ready to consider offers

According to the source, the Madrid club is not against reviewing incoming offers for Vinícius.

Real Madrid's management does not want to lose the player for free later, as Vinícius will have the right to negotiate with other clubs as a free agent starting January 1, 2027.

Therefore, if an agreement on a new contract is not reached, the summer transfer window could become decisive.

The main problem is the salary issue

Marca previously reported that Real Madrid and the player's side had agreed to resume contract negotiations after the end of the World Cup.

It was stated that this decision was made so as not to interfere with Vinícius's participation in the tournament.

However, the main disagreement between the parties comes down to financial terms. Currently, the player's annual salary is approximately 20 million euros.

Vinícius's side is demanding an increase to around 30 million euros. Real Madrid's management indicates that it is difficult to accept such a condition.

Bayern Munich is monitoring the situation

The Munich club's official inquiry has further fueled transfer rumors surrounding Vinícius.

So far, there is no information about a specific sum offered by Bayern. It has also not been disclosed at what price Real Madrid is willing to sell the player.

However, if contract negotiations fail again, the German giant may try to take advantage of the situation.

Vinícius's statistics from last season

The Brazilian footballer played a total of 53 matches in all competitions during the 2025/26 season.

In these matches, he:

  • Scored 22 goals;

  • Provided 14 assists.

Vinícius remains one of Real Madrid's most important attacking players. Now the main question is: will the parties be able to agree on a new contract, or will Bayern pull off a major transfer?

Bayern MunichReal MadridVinícius JúniorTransfer NewsLa Liga
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