Individual providing illegal religious education to 27 children identified in Namangan

·38·Society
Individual providing illegal religious education to 27 children identified in Namangan

The activities of an individual who had been providing illegal religious education to minors in the Namangan region have been halted. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a resident of the Yangi Namangan district had been providing religious lessons to 27 minors in their home since June 2026.

It was determined that the individual charged each student a monthly fee of 100 USD for the lessons. It is noted that the religious instruction was organized without the procedures and permits required by current legislation.

The issue of taking legal action regarding this incident is currently being reviewed. Law enforcement agencies are urging citizens to obtain religious education only through educational institutions that operate in accordance with the procedures established by law.

NamanganYangi NamanganMinistry of Internal Affairs
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