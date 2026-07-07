Plans to change the 'O‘', 'G‘', 'Sh', and 'Ch' letters in the alphabet

A draft law on amending the Latin-based Uzbek alphabet has been adopted by the Legislative Chamber in Uzbekistan. The document, approved by deputies, has been sent to the upper house of parliament for review, reports Uz24.uz.

The project provides for updating the composition of the current alphabet and the writing style of certain letters. The current alphabet consists of 26 letters and three digraphs.

Under the proposed new order, the alphabet is set to consist of 28 letters and one apostrophe. There are plans to change the writing of the 'O‘' and 'G‘' letters, as well as the 'Sh' and 'Ch' sounds.

It has been proposed to remove the 'Ng' digraph from the current alphabet as a separate unit. Furthermore, rules regarding the writing and usage of certain letters may be clarified.

During the discussions, deputies noted the necessity of implementing the reform in stages rather than all at once. On this basis, passports, certificates, and other official documents issued before the law enters into force will remain valid.

There is also no requirement for the immediate replacement of currency in circulation, securities, or the symbols, signs, and indicators of government agencies. They will be permitted to be used until their specified expiration dates.

This procedure eliminates the need to simultaneously reproduce documents, forms, and other materials within organizations. As a result, it is intended to reduce the costs associated with implementing the alphabet reform.

The document may enter into force after being approved by the Senate and completing the subsequent legal processes.