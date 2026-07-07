Legendary Brazilian forward Neymar has announced his retirement from international football following the disappointment of the 2026 World Cup. A shock 1-2 defeat to Norway at MetLife Stadium saw the 'Pentacampeões' eliminated in the Round of 16. This marks Brazil's worst World Cup result since 1990, reports Goal.com. reports .

The 34-year-old Neymar revealed his decision at the end of the match. Although he scored a penalty in the final minutes to bring his international tally to 80 goals, it was not enough to save the team from defeat. Following the match, in which Erling Haaland scored a brace, an emotional Neymar could not hold back his tears and told journalists, "It's all over."

The legend's departure and his father's request

Neymar's decision has shaken the football world. However, his father, Neymar Senior, posted an emotional message on social media urging his son not to retire from football entirely. According to Goal.com, his father pleaded with him to continue his club career and keep playing for his family and fans.

"As a father, I ask you one thing. Ney, please keep playing football," the player's father wrote. This appeal comes amid concerns that Neymar, mentally exhausted from years of injury struggles, is considering hanging up his boots at the club level as well. Notably, Neymar had been included in the final Brazil squad under Carlo Ancelotti after a long recovery process.

Neymar has left an indelible mark on Brazilian football history. Over his 16-year international career, he made 130 appearances, scoring 80 goals and providing 59 assists. He surpassed the legendary Pelé to become the country's all-time top scorer. His trophy cabinet also includes the 2013 Confederations Cup and the 2016 Olympic gold medal.

A series of defeats against European teams

The loss to Norway once again highlighted the crisis in Brazilian football. This was the 'Seleção's' seventh consecutive defeat against European opponents in the World Cup knockout stages. Despite participating in four World Cups, Neymar was unable to win the trophy he dreamed of.

For now, Neymar's club future remains uncertain. Fans and experts hope he will listen to his father and continue playing at the highest level for at least a few more seasons. For football fans in Uzbekistan, Neymar's performances have always been a joy to watch, as he remains one of the most talented technical masters of our time.