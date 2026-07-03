Major accident in Yakkasaroy: Sewerage pipe bursts

An accident involving the sewerage network occurred at the construction site of "BETER BEST" LLC located in the Yakkasaroy district of Tashkent. Following damage to the pipe, the ground partially subsided, and collapses occurred in some areas.

According to preliminary information, the construction organization did not sufficiently adhere to established safety standards during excavation work. Excavation activities carried out in close proximity to the wastewater pipe led to the technical failure.

No one was injured during the accident.

Currently, employees of "Tashkent City Water Supply" JSC, in cooperation with relevant authorities, are working to repair the damaged network and resolve the situation in the area.

Officials stated that the situation is under full control. Additional information regarding the incident and restoration results will be provided once the work is completed.