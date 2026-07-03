KamAZ gas cylinder explodes in front of Abu Sahiy market

·42·Society
KamAZ gas cylinder explodes in front of Abu Sahiy market

A video has surfaced showing the gas cylinder of a KamAZ truck exploding while moving in front of the Abu Sahiy market in Tashkent.

The footage shows a powerful explosion occurring on the truck as it traveled along the road. According to preliminary information, the incident was related to the vehicle's gas cylinder.

So far, no official information has been provided regarding the exact time of the incident, the cause of the explosion, whether there were any casualties, or the extent of the damage to the vehicle.

An official statement from the relevant authorities is expected. Further details will be provided as more information becomes available.

KamAZAbu SahiyTashkent
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