Horse race held on a Tashkent street

Videos showing a group of riders on horseback moving along Navoi Street in Tashkent, while traffic was still flowing, have gone viral on social media. The incident is sparking heated discussions among internet users.

The footage shows the riders moving at high speed alongside cars, with sparks flying as the horses' shoes strike the asphalt. This situation has raised various questions regarding road safety and the treatment of animals.

Horses are primarily adapted to running on soft soil or specially prepared tracks. Moving at high speeds on asphalt pavement can cause serious damage to their leg joints, tendons, and hooves.