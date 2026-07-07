12-year-old boy from Fergana wins a Cobalt with a high score

·1·Society
12-year-old boy from Fergana wins a Cobalt with a high score

A 12-year-old gifted student from the Fergana region, Jasurbek Murodjonov, achieved the highest score in mathematics and became the owner of a valuable prize — a Cobalt car.

The young scholar demonstrated his deep knowledge and talent in the prestigious competition, securing the highest score among all participants. His outstanding result was duly recognized by the judges, and he was awarded the Cobalt car as the winner.

This achievement has become a joyous event not only for Jasurbek and his family but also for the residents of the Fergana region. The young student's diligence, thirst for knowledge, and determination are serving as an inspiration for many of his peers.

Jasurbek's success is also being widely discussed on social media, where users are sincerely congratulating him and wishing him even greater success in his future studies and life.

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