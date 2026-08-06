The road from “Chilonzor” metro station to City Hospital No. 16 will be temporarily closed

Due to repair work being carried out to improve road infrastructure in Tashkent’s Chilonzor District, the road from “Chilonzor” metro station to Arnasoy Street in the direction of City Hospital No. 16 will be temporarily closed to traffic.

It was reported that the restriction will be in effect from 00:00 on 6 August until 08:00 on 10 August. All repair work on this route is scheduled to be completed during this period.

Officials are asking drivers to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes to prevent traffic congestion. Citizens have also been asked for their understanding regarding the temporary inconvenience.